Here's How Much $100 Invested In Allstate 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 1, 2022 4:03 PM | 1 min read
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Allstate 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Allstate ALL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.33%. Currently, Allstate has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion.

Buying $100 In ALL: If an investor had bought $100 of ALL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $324.69 today based on a price of $125.59 for ALL at the time of writing.

Allstate's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

