Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 8.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neurocrine Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.34
|0.52
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.30
|0.04
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|341.31M
|303.40M
|316.79M
|297.65M
|Revenue Actual
|378.20M
|310.60M
|312.00M
|296.00M
