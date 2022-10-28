Carter's: Q3 Earnings Insights

Carter's CRI reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:05 AM.
Earnings
Carter's missed estimated earnings by 1.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.7.
Revenue was down $71.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carter's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.61
|1.39
|2.06
|1.73
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|1.66
|2.31
|1.93
|Revenue Estimate
|744.31M
|751.21M
|1.03B
|960.93M
|Revenue Actual
|700.70M
|781.28M
|1.06B
|890.59M
