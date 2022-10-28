Carter's: Q3 Earnings Insights

Carter's CRI reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carter's missed estimated earnings by 1.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.7.

Revenue was down $71.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carter's's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.61 1.39 2.06 1.73 EPS Actual 1.30 1.66 2.31 1.93 Revenue Estimate 744.31M 751.21M 1.03B 960.93M Revenue Actual 700.70M 781.28M 1.06B 890.59M

To track all earnings releases for Carter's visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.