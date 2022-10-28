Recap: Avantor Q3 Earnings

Avantor AVTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avantor reported in-line EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avantor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.36
|0.33
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.38
|0.36
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|1.99B
|1.93B
|1.90B
|1.82B
|Revenue Actual
|1.91B
|1.95B
|1.91B
|1.83B
