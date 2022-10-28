Aon: Q3 Earnings Insights

Aon AON reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aon beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.99.
Revenue was down $6.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.53
|4.81
|3.35
|1.70
|EPS Actual
|2.63
|4.83
|3.71
|1.74
|Revenue Estimate
|3.01B
|3.72B
|3.15B
|2.60B
|Revenue Actual
|2.98B
|3.67B
|3.08B
|2.70B
To track all earnings releases for Aon visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
