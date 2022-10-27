A Preview Of Central North Airport Gr's Earnings

Central North Airport Gr OMAB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Central North Airport Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

Central North Airport Gr bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Central North Airport Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 EPS Actual 0.95 0.78 1.03 0.81 Price Change % 1.02% 1.19% -1.03% -0.49%

Stock Performance

Shares of Central North Airport Gr were trading at $63.12 as of October 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

