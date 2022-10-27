Recap: argenx Q3 Earnings

argenx ARGX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

argenx missed estimated earnings by 23.48%, reporting an EPS of $-4.26 versus an estimate of $-3.45.

Revenue was up $145.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.02 which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at argenx's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -4.83 -4.97 -4.82 -4.42 EPS Actual -3.81 -4.36 -4.76 -4.40 Revenue Estimate 39.11M 16.02M 18.07M 15.27M Revenue Actual 85.18M 21.16M 26.02M 857K

To track all earnings releases for argenx visit their earnings calendar here.

