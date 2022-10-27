Recap: argenx Q3 Earnings

argenx ARGX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
argenx missed estimated earnings by 23.48%, reporting an EPS of $-4.26 versus an estimate of $-3.45.
Revenue was up $145.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.02 which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at argenx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-4.83
|-4.97
|-4.82
|-4.42
|EPS Actual
|-3.81
|-4.36
|-4.76
|-4.40
|Revenue Estimate
|39.11M
|16.02M
|18.07M
|15.27M
|Revenue Actual
|85.18M
|21.16M
|26.02M
|857K
To track all earnings releases for argenx visit their earnings calendar here.
