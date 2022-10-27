Anheuser-Busch InBev: Q3 Earnings Insights

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported in-line EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $817.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anheuser-Busch InBev's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.61 0.76 0.66 EPS Actual 0.73 0.67 0.74 0.50 Revenue Estimate 13.09B 13.07B 13.75B 13.80B Revenue Actual 14.79B 13.23B 14.20B 14.27B

To track all earnings releases for Anheuser-Busch InBev visit their earnings calendar here.

