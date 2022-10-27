Anheuser-Busch InBev: Q3 Earnings Insights

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Earnings
Anheuser-Busch InBev reported in-line EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $817.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anheuser-Busch InBev's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.61
|0.76
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.67
|0.74
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|13.09B
|13.07B
|13.75B
|13.80B
|Revenue Actual
|14.79B
|13.23B
|14.20B
|14.27B
