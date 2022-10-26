ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Align Technology Stock Is Tanking After Hours: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 26, 2022 5:24 PM | 1 min read
Align Technology Stock Is Tanking After Hours: What's Going On?

Align Technology Inc ALGN shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.

Align said third-quarter revenue was down 12.4% year-over-year to $890.35 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $974.89 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, which missed average estimates of $2.21 per share.

"Our third quarter results reflect continued macro-economic uncertainty and weaker consumer confidence, as well as a significant impact from unfavorable foreign exchange rates across all currencies that affect our operations," said Joe Hogan, president and CEO of Align Technology.

Align said it expects to repurchase up to $200 million of its common stock in the fourth quarter via open market repurchases or an accelerated stock repurchase agreement.

Align is the leading manufacturer of clear dental aligners globally, having pioneered the technology with the introduction of its Invisalign branded aligners in 1998. 

See Also: Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Rising After Hours

ALGN Price Action: Align is making new 52-week lows on Wednesday.

The stock was down 18.3% in after-hours at $181 at the time of publication.

Photo: usushiorei from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsAfter-Hours CenterMoversTrading Ideas