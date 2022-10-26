Recap: Netgear Q3 Earnings

Netgear NTGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Netgear beat estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was down $40.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 22.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Netgear's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.28
|0.27
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|209.78M
|251.19M
|258.82M
|294.96M
|Revenue Actual
|223.22M
|210.56M
|251.19M
|290.15M
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.28
|0.27
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|209.78M
|251.19M
|258.82M
|294.96M
|Revenue Actual
|223.22M
|210.56M
|251.19M
|290.15M
To track all earnings releases for Netgear visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings