Recap: Netgear Q3 Earnings

Netgear NTGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Netgear beat estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was down $40.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 22.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Netgear's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 0.41 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.28 0.27 0.50 Revenue Estimate 209.78M 251.19M 258.82M 294.96M Revenue Actual 223.22M 210.56M 251.19M 290.15M

To track all earnings releases for Netgear visit their earnings calendar here.

