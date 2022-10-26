Meritage Homes: Q3 Earnings Insights

Meritage Homes MTH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Meritage Homes beat estimated earnings by 9.06%, reporting an EPS of $7.1 versus an estimate of $6.51.

Revenue was up $318.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Meritage Homes's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 5.86 4.69 6.07 4.57 EPS Actual 6.77 5.79 6.25 5.25 Revenue Estimate 1.37B 1.25B 1.51B 1.20B Revenue Actual 1.41B 1.29B 1.50B 1.26B

To track all earnings releases for Meritage Homes visit their earnings calendar here.

