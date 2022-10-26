Meritage Homes: Q3 Earnings Insights

Meritage Homes MTH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Meritage Homes beat estimated earnings by 9.06%, reporting an EPS of $7.1 versus an estimate of $6.51.
Revenue was up $318.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Meritage Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.86
|4.69
|6.07
|4.57
|EPS Actual
|6.77
|5.79
|6.25
|5.25
|Revenue Estimate
|1.37B
|1.25B
|1.51B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.41B
|1.29B
|1.50B
|1.26B
