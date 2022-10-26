Wolfspeed: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wolfspeed beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $84.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 31.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.14
|-0.18
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.12
|-0.16
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|207.81M
|190.68M
|169.30M
|149.17M
|Revenue Actual
|228.50M
|188.00M
|173.10M
|156.60M
