Wolfspeed: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 26, 2022 4:24 PM | 1 min read
Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wolfspeed beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $84.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 31.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.14 -0.18 -0.23
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.12 -0.16 -0.21
Revenue Estimate 207.81M 190.68M 169.30M 149.17M
Revenue Actual 228.50M 188.00M 173.10M 156.60M

To track all earnings releases for Wolfspeed visit their earnings calendar here.

