Looking Into NorthWestern's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro data NorthWestern NWE posted a 8.12% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 3.75% over the previous quarter to $335.10 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest NorthWestern is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. NorthWestern reached earnings of $29.79 million and sales of $323.00 million in Q2.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, NorthWestern posted an ROIC of 1.05%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROIC is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROIC shows NorthWestern is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of invested capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For NorthWestern, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.05% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

NorthWestern reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.42/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.59/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.