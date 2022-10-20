Heritage Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Heritage Financial HFWA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Financial beat estimated earnings by 15.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.37 0.46 0.52 EPS Actual 0.52 0.56 0.55 0.58 Revenue Estimate 56.89M 53.22M 56.55M 60.43M Revenue Actual 57.06M 55.48M 57.75M 59.61M

To track all earnings releases for Heritage Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.