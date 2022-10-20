S&T Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

S&T Bancorp STBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&T Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.59
|0.63
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.74
|0.57
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|85.11M
|82.59M
|83.74M
|82.95M
|Revenue Actual
|87.82M
|82.96M
|84.54M
|84.56M
