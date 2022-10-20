Webster Finl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Webster Finl WBS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Webster Finl beat estimated earnings by 3.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was up $321.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Webster Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.25
|1.10
|1.08
|1.08
|EPS Actual
|1.29
|1.24
|1.31
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|485.69M
|365.30M
|228.25M
|231.74M
|Revenue Actual
|486.66M
|394.25M
|226.78M
|229.69M
