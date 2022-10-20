Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Insights

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $8.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.61
|0.60
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.60
|0.71
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|172.65M
|164.07M
|168.18M
|168.63M
|Revenue Actual
|177.05M
|161.08M
|174.74M
|167.43M
