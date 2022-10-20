Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Insights

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $8.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.61 0.60 0.78 EPS Actual 0.79 0.60 0.71 0.94 Revenue Estimate 172.65M 164.07M 168.18M 168.63M Revenue Actual 177.05M 161.08M 174.74M 167.43M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.