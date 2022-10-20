Recap: Ericsson Q3 Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Earnings
Telefonaktiebolaget L M missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was down $51.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.15
|0.24
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.10
|0.36
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|6.45B
|5.93B
|7.73B
|6.78B
|Revenue Actual
|6.36B
|5.89B
|8.05B
|6.51B
