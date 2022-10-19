$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

Generac Hldgs GNRC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.75%. Currently, Generac Hldgs has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion.

Buying $100 In GNRC: If an investor had bought $100 of GNRC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $438.63 today based on a price of $112.48 for GNRC at the time of writing.

Generac Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.