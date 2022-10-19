ñol

M&T Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 6:24 AM | 1 min read
M&T Bank MTB reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 06:11 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

M&T Bank missed estimated earnings by 3.28%, reporting an EPS of $3.83 versus an estimate of $3.96.

Revenue was up $679.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at M&T Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.7 2.03 2.91 3.50
EPS Actual 3.1 2.73 3.50 3.76
Revenue Estimate 2.05B 1.48B 1.56B 1.48B
Revenue Actual 1.98B 1.45B 1.51B 1.54B

To track all earnings releases for M&T Bank visit their earnings calendar here.

