Middlefield Banc: Q3 Earnings Insights

Middlefield Banc MBCN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Middlefield Banc beat estimated earnings by 8.96%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was down $171 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Middlefield Banc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.61
|0.74
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.65
|0.81
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|13.25M
|12.95M
|13.80M
|13.30M
|Revenue Actual
|13.41M
|12.87M
|13.53M
|14.32M
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.61
|0.74
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.65
|0.81
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|13.25M
|12.95M
|13.80M
|13.30M
|Revenue Actual
|13.41M
|12.87M
|13.53M
|14.32M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Middlefield Banc visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.