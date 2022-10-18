Middlefield Banc: Q3 Earnings Insights

Middlefield Banc MBCN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Middlefield Banc beat estimated earnings by 8.96%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was down $171 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Middlefield Banc's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.61 0.74 0.64 EPS Actual 0.78 0.65 0.81 0.85 Revenue Estimate 13.25M 12.95M 13.80M 13.30M Revenue Actual 13.41M 12.87M 13.53M 14.32M

