Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Travelers Companies Stock In The Last 15 Years

Travelers Companies TRV has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.04%. Currently, Travelers Companies has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion.

Buying $100 In TRV: If an investor had bought $100 of TRV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $316.86 today based on a price of $164.82 for TRV at the time of writing.

Travelers Companies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.