Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Insights

Morgan Stanley MS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.51.
Revenue was down $1.77 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.
To track all earnings releases for Morgan Stanley visit their earnings calendar here.
