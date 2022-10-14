Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Insights

Morgan Stanley MS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.51.

Revenue was down $1.77 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.

