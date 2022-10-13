Progressive: Q3 Earnings Insights

Progressive PGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 08:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Progressive missed estimated earnings by 41.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progressive's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.94 1.24 1 0.21 EPS Actual 1.08 1.11 1.05 0.14 Revenue Estimate 12.46B 13.33B 10.77B 12.32B Revenue Actual 12.15B 11.80B 11.60B 11.37B

To track all earnings releases for Progressive visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.