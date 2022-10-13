Progressive: Q3 Earnings Insights

Progressive PGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 08:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Progressive missed estimated earnings by 41.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Progressive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|1.24
|1
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.11
|1.05
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|12.46B
|13.33B
|10.77B
|12.32B
|Revenue Actual
|12.15B
|11.80B
|11.60B
|11.37B
