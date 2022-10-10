Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning LGL Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

LGL Group LGL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.31%. Currently, LGL Group has a market capitalization of $29.48 million.

Buying $100 In LGL: If an investor had bought $100 of LGL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $204.85 today based on a price of $5.51 for LGL at the time of writing.

LGL Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.