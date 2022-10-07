ñol

This Is One Stock Warren Buffett Supports: BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
October 7, 2022 12:43 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Unemployment rate for September — 3.5% versus 3.7% — is expected.
  • The markets respond to light unemployment rate.
On today's (Oct. 7) episode of the "PreMarket Prep," host Mitch Hoch spoke to JC Parets, founder of AllStarCharts, about the unemployment rate, the upcoming earnings season and stocks to watch right now, including what Warren Buffett is interested in.

PreMarket Prep is the #1 Mornings Stock Show To Get You Ready For The Stock Market Open, PreMarket Gainers, Earnings This Week, Economic Data & More!

Watch the full episode HERE

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

