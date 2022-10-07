Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Aehr Test Systems 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Aehr Test Systems AEHR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.92%. Currently, Aehr Test Systems has a market capitalization of $450.78 million.

Buying $1000 In AEHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of AEHR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,423.39 today based on a price of $16.45 for AEHR at the time of writing.

Aehr Test Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

