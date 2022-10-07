Recap: Matrix Service Q4 Earnings

Matrix Service MTRX reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Earnings
Matrix Service missed estimated earnings by 73.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $25.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 16.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Matrix Service's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.26
|-0.22
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.50
|-0.38
|-0.60
|-0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|170.97M
|174.59M
|172.23M
|177.17M
|Revenue Actual
|177.00M
|161.97M
|168.09M
|174.90M
