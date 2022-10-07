ñol

Recap: Matrix Service Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 6:30 AM | 1 min read

Matrix Service MTRX reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Matrix Service missed estimated earnings by 73.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $25.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 16.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matrix Service's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.26 -0.22 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.50 -0.38 -0.60 -0.40
Revenue Estimate 170.97M 174.59M 172.23M 177.17M
Revenue Actual 177.00M 161.97M 168.09M 174.90M

To track all earnings releases for Matrix Service visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

