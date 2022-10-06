$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $700 Today

Union Pacific UNP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.51%. Currently, Union Pacific has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion.

Buying $100 In UNP: If an investor had bought $100 of UNP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $675.51 today based on a price of $199.95 for UNP at the time of writing.

Union Pacific's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

