Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dillard's 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Dillard's DDS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.02%. Currently, Dillard's has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion.

Buying $100 In DDS: If an investor had bought $100 of DDS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $365.50 today based on a price of $273.03 for DDS at the time of writing.

Dillard's's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

