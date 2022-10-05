Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Petrobras Brasileiro Stock In The Last 20 Years

Petrobras Brasileiro PBR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.02%. Currently, Petrobras Brasileiro has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In PBR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PBR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,170.73 today based on a price of $13.79 for PBR at the time of writing.

Petrobras Brasileiro's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.