Recap: Lamb Weston Q1 Earnings

Lamb Weston Hldgs LW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lamb Weston Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 53.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $141.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lamb Weston Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.44
|0.32
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.73
|0.50
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|968.52M
|997.81M
|993.09M
|Revenue Actual
|1.15B
|955.00M
|1.01B
|984.20M
To track all earnings releases for Lamb Weston Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
