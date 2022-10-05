Recap: Lamb Weston Q1 Earnings

Lamb Weston Hldgs LW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lamb Weston Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 53.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $141.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lamb Weston Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.44 0.32 0.39 EPS Actual 0.65 0.73 0.50 0.20 Revenue Estimate 1.07B 968.52M 997.81M 993.09M Revenue Actual 1.15B 955.00M 1.01B 984.20M

