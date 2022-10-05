ñol

Byrna Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read
Byrna Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Byrna Technologies BYRN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Byrna Technologies posted an EPS of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $3.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Byrna Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.10 -0.05  
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.07 -0.06 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 11.67M 8.57M 10.85M 7.49M
Revenue Actual 11.62M 7.98M 11.16M 8.70M

