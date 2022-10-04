Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Freeport-McMoRan 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Freeport-McMoRan FCX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.41%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,136.08 today based on a price of $30.62 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 5 Years

