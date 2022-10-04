Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning T-Mobile US Stock In The Last 5 Years

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.24%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMUS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,279.68 today based on a price of $142.28 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 5 Years

