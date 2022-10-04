ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Recap: Acuity Brands Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 6:20 AM | 1 min read
Recap: Acuity Brands Q4 Earnings

Acuity Brands AYI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acuity Brands beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $3.95 versus an estimate of $3.58.

Revenue was up $117.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 2.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acuity Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 2.96 2.37 2.41 2.85
EPS Actual 3.52 2.57 2.85 3.27
Revenue Estimate 985.42M 884.62M 880.70M 963.96M
Revenue Actual 1.06B 909.10M 926.10M 992.70M

To track all earnings releases for Acuity Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews