Recap: Acuity Brands Q4 Earnings

Acuity Brands AYI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Acuity Brands beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $3.95 versus an estimate of $3.58.

Revenue was up $117.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 2.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acuity Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 2.96 2.37 2.41 2.85 EPS Actual 3.52 2.57 2.85 3.27 Revenue Estimate 985.42M 884.62M 880.70M 963.96M Revenue Actual 1.06B 909.10M 926.10M 992.70M

