Recap: Acuity Brands Q4 Earnings

Acuity Brands AYI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Acuity Brands beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $3.95 versus an estimate of $3.58.
Revenue was up $117.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 2.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acuity Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.96
|2.37
|2.41
|2.85
|EPS Actual
|3.52
|2.57
|2.85
|3.27
|Revenue Estimate
|985.42M
|884.62M
|880.70M
|963.96M
|Revenue Actual
|1.06B
|909.10M
|926.10M
|992.70M
