ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Adobe Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 3:31 PM | 1 min read
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Adobe Stock In The Last 10 Years

Adobe ADBE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.6%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion.

Buying $100 In ADBE: If an investor had bought $100 of ADBE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $886.92 today based on a price of $285.86 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Adobe's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends