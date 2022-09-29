If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

General Mills GIS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 6.93%. Currently, General Mills has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion.

Buying $100 In GIS: If an investor had bought $100 of GIS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $273.36 today based on a price of $78.61 for GIS at the time of writing.

General Mills's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

