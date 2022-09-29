Recap: Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond missed estimated earnings by 78.89%, reporting an EPS of $-3.22 versus an estimate of $-1.8.

Revenue was down $548.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.44 which was followed by a 0.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bed Bath & Beyond's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -1.39 0.04 0.52 EPS Actual -2.83 -0.92 -0.25 0.04 Revenue Estimate 1.54B 2.08B 2.00B 2.06B Revenue Actual 1.46B 2.05B 1.88B 1.99B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.