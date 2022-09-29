Recap: Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bed Bath & Beyond missed estimated earnings by 78.89%, reporting an EPS of $-3.22 versus an estimate of $-1.8.
Revenue was down $548.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.44 which was followed by a 0.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bed Bath & Beyond's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.39
|0.04
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|-2.83
|-0.92
|-0.25
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|1.54B
|2.08B
|2.00B
|2.06B
|Revenue Actual
|1.46B
|2.05B
|1.88B
|1.99B
