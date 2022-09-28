Cognyte Software: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cognyte Software CGNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 07:10 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cognyte Software beat estimated earnings by 76.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was down $35.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.89 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cognyte Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.22
|0.10
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.79
|0.16
|0.21
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|112.60M
|129.55M
|114.83M
|115.57M
|Revenue Actual
|86.69M
|125.31M
|118.72M
|116.38M
To track all earnings releases for Cognyte Software visit their earnings calendar here.
