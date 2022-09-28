ñol

Cognyte Software: Q2 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 7:18 AM | 1 min read
Cognyte Software CGNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 07:10 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cognyte Software beat estimated earnings by 76.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was down $35.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.89 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cognyte Software's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.22 0.10 0.15
EPS Actual -0.79 0.16 0.21 0.17
Revenue Estimate 112.60M 129.55M 114.83M 115.57M
Revenue Actual 86.69M 125.31M 118.72M 116.38M

To track all earnings releases for Cognyte Software visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

