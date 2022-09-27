ñol

TD Synnex: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read
TD Synnex SNX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TD Synnex reported in-line EPS of $2.74 versus an estimate of $2.74.

Revenue was up $10.15 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.65 2.73 2.67 2.07
EPS Actual 2.72 3.03 2.86 2.14
Revenue Estimate 15.29B 15.31B 14.25B 5.23B
Revenue Actual 15.27B 15.47B 15.61B 5.21B

To track all earnings releases for TD Synnex visit their earnings calendar here.

