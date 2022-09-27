Recap: United Natural Foods Q4 Earnings

United Natural Foods UNFI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Natural Foods reported in-line EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was up $538.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|1.14
|0.56
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|1.13
|0.97
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|7.10B
|7.15B
|6.80B
|6.85B
|Revenue Actual
|7.24B
|7.42B
|7.00B
|6.74B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
United Natural Foods management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.85 and $5.15 per share.
To track all earnings releases for United Natural Foods visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.