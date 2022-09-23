$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Artivion AORT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.19%. Currently, Artivion has a market capitalization of $608.77 million.

Buying $100 In AORT: If an investor had bought $100 of AORT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $578.54 today based on a price of $15.10 for AORT at the time of writing.

Artivion's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

