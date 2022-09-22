If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $500 Today

Omega Healthcare Invts OHI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.66%. Currently, Omega Healthcare Invts has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion.

Buying $100 In OHI: If an investor had bought $100 of OHI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $537.94 today based on a price of $30.73 for OHI at the time of writing.

Omega Healthcare Invts's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.