Recap: Dynatronics Q4 Earnings

Dynatronics DYNT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Dynatronics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $1.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dynatronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.09
|0.02
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|10.15M
|10.23M
|11.56M
|11.46M
|Revenue Actual
|10.32M
|10.53M
|12.30M
|12.24M
