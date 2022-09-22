ñol

Recap: Dynatronics Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 8:03 AM | 1 min read
Dynatronics DYNT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynatronics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $1.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynatronics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.04 -0.03 0.03
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.09 0.02 0.16
Revenue Estimate 10.15M 10.23M 11.56M 11.46M
Revenue Actual 10.32M 10.53M 12.30M 12.24M

To track all earnings releases for Dynatronics visit their earnings calendar here.

