If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,800 Today

CF Industries Holdings CF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.87%. Currently, CF Industries Holdings has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In CF: If an investor had bought $1000 of CF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,832.08 today based on a price of $101.70 for CF at the time of writing.

CF Industries Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

