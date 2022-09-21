If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,900 Today

Archer-Daniels Midland ADM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.21%. Currently, Archer-Daniels Midland has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADM: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,942.81 today based on a price of $87.39 for ADM at the time of writing.

Archer-Daniels Midland's Performance Over Last 20 Years

