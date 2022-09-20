If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,600 Today

AMN Healthcare Services AMN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.22%. Currently, AMN Healthcare Services has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMN: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,582.26 today based on a price of $106.22 for AMN at the time of writing.

AMN Healthcare Services's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

