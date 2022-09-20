$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $500 Today

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.96%. Currently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion.

Buying $100 In REGN: If an investor had bought $100 of REGN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $485.18 today based on a price of $699.56 for REGN at the time of writing.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

