If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $5,300 Today

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 14.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.07%. Currently, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion.

Buying $100 In SQM: If an investor had bought $100 of SQM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,340.51 today based on a price of $104.14 for SQM at the time of writing.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.